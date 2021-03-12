2 vehicles under AGEY flagged off

AALO, 11 Mar: Yomcha ZPM Jumde Gamlin and CO Binti Mibang flagged off two vehicles procured under the Ajeevika Gramin Express Yojna (AGEY) for Aalo west block here on 10 March, in a function organized by the BMMU in collaboration with the women & child development department.

The ZPM and the CO exhorted the women of the district to know their rights and duties and “involve themselves in all walks of life for overall development of the society.”

A felicitation programme to motivate SHG mothers in various categories was also held. Awards and certificates of appreciation were given away to PLFs, SHGs and CRPs for their active roles during the Covid pandemic.

Besides, certificates of appreciation were conferred on three fathers who played pivotal roles for the betterment of the Mothers SHGs under the NRLM fold (ArSRLM and BMMU Aalo west and east blocks). (DIPRO)