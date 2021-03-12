DC distributes solar lamps

KOLORIANG, 11 Mar: Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba on Thursday distributed free solar lamps to the people of interior villages of the district, in collaboration with the 138th Bn CRPF.

Free solar lamps were distributed to 40 villages in the most interior parts of Kurung Kumey.

The DC urged the beneficiaries to take proper care of the solar lamps.

“This free distribution of solar lamps is an indication of our national integrity,” he said.

He also highlighted the rights and duties of the armed forces. (DIPRO)