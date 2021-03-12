ADM, EE inspect maintenance of Barapani bridge

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Mar: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom along with PWD Highway EE Nani Tath inspected the progress of repairing and maintenance work on the Barapani bridge over the Pachin river here on Thursday.

The contractor of the maintenance work, Techi Tama, of Tama Fabrication, was also present.

Speaking to the press, the EE informed that the maintenance of the bridge has been taken up based on the suggestion made by a consultant.

“Last year, Nector Consultant inspected the bridge and suggested its rehabilitation. The bearing and expansion joint have to be changed. The ministry sanctioned fund and tender was awarded for 2.9 crore,” informed the EE.

He said the bridge is 36 years old, and that after proper rehabilitation, it would serve the capital for many years to come.

The ADM said the government is worried about traffic congestion arising out of the ongoing repairing of the Barapani bridge and the four-lane road construction work in Itanagar township.

“Government is very worried. It is being monitored at the chief secretary level. Security is being provided wherever it is needed to ensure that the work is not being disturbed,” said Potom.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities in the greater interest of the state.

The contractor of bridge informed that the maintenance work on the Barapani bridge would be completed by 6 April.

“Because of continuous flow of traffic, the work has been slowed down. Therefore we have sought help from the district administration to control the flow of traffic, so that work is not hampered,” he said.