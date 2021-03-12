DC orders removal of unused vehicles parked beside roads

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has issued an order for removal of all unattended and off-road vehicles parked permanently beside the national highway, the state highway and sector roads of the ICR, informed ADM Talo Potom.

Speaking to the press here on Thursday, Potom said that, in spite of several notices and circulars having been issued by the DC last year, “several such vehicles are still lying in the sector and arterial roads, and even on state and national highways in the capital region.”

“After the direction issued by the capital administration, we ran several awareness campaigns and also executed the order by removing several unattended vehicles,” said the ADM.

He said the drive would continue, and appealed to the people concerned to remove their vehicles at the earliest from the capital’s roads.

The ADM warned that action would be taken against those who fail to remove their unattended vehicles, and said the administration should not be held responsible.