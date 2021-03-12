Union serves ultimatum over TAH compensation scam

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption Students’ Union has served a 45-day ultimatum to the state government to file chargesheets against all those involved in the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation scam.

In a representation to the chief secretary, the union on Thursday also reiterated its demand for posting of a competent IPS officer to replace outgoing SP Harsh Vardhan.

It sought to know why chargesheets are not being filed against the government servants involved in the scam when the CM had announced in the assembly that the state government could terminate corrupt officers from their jobs.

“By trying to protect the few corrupt individuals, your government is denying the genuine public whose land has been used up for the TAH,” the union said.

“It seems the SIC has not been empowered; the government is simply using them. As a result, there has been no progress,” it said, adding that the case be transferred to the CBI if the state government is incapable of handling it.

The union said that it would stage an indefinite hunger strike “and other democratic means of agitations” if the government fails to meet its demands.