Sensitization prog on social audit underway

TAWANG, 11 Mar: A two-day district level sensitization training programme on social audit for rural development and panchayati raj functionaries and ZPMs of Tawang district began on Thursday in the conference hall of the DC office here.

Speaking on social audit during the inaugural session, Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok said, “Social audit is the audit by the villagers. This provides a platform for the villagers to share their opinions on projects implemented in their village and its utility. It also gives an opportunity to rectify the projects as per the requirement of a village.”

He added that Tawang probably has had the best social audit reports in the last two years, and appealed to the ZPMs and PRI leaders to motivate and create awareness among the villagers to increase agricultural products by properly utilizing the government schemes as per the requirement of the grassroots level farmers.

“We should be able to produce surplus agricultural production, so that we can supply our surplus production to defence personnel. Villagers should focus on sustainable development for continuous income,” he added.

ZP Chairperson Leki Gombu appealed to all to “work as a unit for the better development of society in particular and state and nation in general.” (DIPRO)