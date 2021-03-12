DC seeks suggestions, coordination to develop U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 11 Mar: Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori sought suggestions and coordination from the public to make the district “more vibrant and liveable.”

Addressing a coordination meeting with the newly elected panchayat leaders of the district here on Thursday, the DC discussed the drawbacks in every sector, and pleaded with everyone to “identify the base of any problem or cause before engaging any developmental activities, so that works can be accomplished without any hindrances and resources can be materialized correctly.”

He also repeatedly enjoined everyone to create awareness on banning poaching of wild animals, and preserving the flora and fauna of the district.

He further advocated “creation of permanent solution for zero enrolment of students in many schools of remote areas.”

Several of the ZPMs offered suggestions. ZP Chairperson Nyato Marde highlighted the plight of the education system, maintenance of law and order in the township areas, and conservation of wild animals.

Several HoDs also presented information about the schemes being undertaken by their departments.