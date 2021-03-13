Tai Khamti to be introduced as third language

Mein urges Tai Khamti teachers to work sincerely

NAMSAI, 12 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday advised the newly appointed third language (Tai Khamti) teachers to work sincerely and dedicatedly.

The DCM urged them to accept their responsibility and give their best to preserve, promote and propagate the Tai Khamti literature, language and indigenous culture.

“You have a huge responsibility on your shoulders. Strictly follow the rules and regulations of the school and impart teaching in Tai language compulsorily to every Tai student in the school,” said Mein.

He called upon all to put every effort to prevent the Tai literature and language from becoming unknown. “Literature and language are at risk of being lost when they are no taught to younger generations, while fluent speakers and writers of the language (usually the elderly) are no more in the society,” Mein said.

He said policies must be adopted to prevent loss of indigenous culture, language and literature.

He also advocated using the new tonal script. The old tonal script was not commonly accepted by all in the society, and after many discussions and deliberations with village elders and senior members of the Tai Khamti Singpho Council and the Tai Khamti Literary Committee, a consensus was reached and the decision taken to change the entire script.

Mein informed that the state government has named 2021 as the ‘Year of education’, and said, “We live in the age of science and we need to ensure that scientific innovation is fostered amongst our youth.”

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom extended best wishes to the newly appointed Tai Khamti language teachers and lauded the DCM for his initiative to reform the Tai Khamti script and literature.

“Today is a historic day for the entire Tai community as the third language is going to be taught to Class 6, 7 and 8 students, and in the days to come will be made compulsory in every school, including private ones,” said Namchoom.

He advised the teachers to create awareness among the Tai students regarding the importance of learning the Tai Khamti literature and language.

DC RK Sharma underscored the importance of preservation of mother tongue and called upon the newly appointed Tai Khamti language teachers to give their best to impart quality teaching to the younger generation to make them aware of the value of preservation, promotion and propagation of their mother tongue and literature.

Tai Khamti Literary Board chairman Ven Vimalatissa Bhikkhu, Tai Khamti Singpho Council president CK Namchoom, Namasi DDSE Koing Samon Umbon and Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society general secretary CK Mannoi also spoke. (DCM’s PR Cell)