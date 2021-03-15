APST bus service from Pisi to Tinsukia starting from 1 Apr

[ Pisi Zauing ]

PISI, 14 Mar: Since there is no direct surface road communication to Miao township, the people of N’hkumsang area in Changlang district have been experiencing predicament of varied magnitudes for decades.

The villagers of Pisi, Khamuk, Lewang, Phup, Khagam Mossang and Khagam Singpho villages under N’hkumsang on the right bank of the Noa-Dehing river are forced to walk more than 2 kilometres on foot to Miao to catch buses. The demand for APST bus service from Pisi to Tinsukia was made on several occasions but the authorities concerned always turned a deaf ear to the cries of the public.

Miao ADC Sunny K Singh took up the issue with the authority concerned, paving the way for the commencement of a daily bus service between Pisi and Tinsukia in Assam from 1 April.

Meanwhile, members of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH) along with GBs and PRI members cleared the bamboo jungles along the road on Sunday, so that the bus can render service daily without any hurdles.

From Pisi, the bus will ply daily to Tinsukia via Manabum, Diyun, Piyong, Namsai, Mahadevpur and Doomdooma.

Thanking the ADC for the initiative, Lewang GPC Pisi Zaugawng Singpho assured to provide accommodation to the staff of APST bus.

MSRH president Gamseng Singpho commended the youths and elders for clearing the jungles along the road at Khamuk and Pisi to ensure free movement of the bus. He also thanked the ADC for positively responding to the public demand.