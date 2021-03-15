Bicycle ride organized as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’

ROING, 14 Mar: A bicycle ride was organized here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to mark the country’s 75 years of independence.

Around 30 cyclists participated in the event, which was flagged off by LDV Deputy Commissioner KN Damo from the general ground here.

National level cyclist Ahondo Menjo, Suto Linggi and Rubi Lombo were among those who took part in the event.

They paddled through Roing town to the Bomjir bridge and back, covering around 30 kms. (DIPRO)