FIR against PWD divn, executing agencies over Seppa-Chayang Tajo road project amid corruption allegation

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Social activist Payi Gyadi has lodged an FIR against the executive engineers of the Chayang Tajo PWD division and executing agencies Gammon India Ltd, Gammon Engineers Contractors Pvt Ltd and DRB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd over the 81-km Seppa-Chayang Tajo road project.

The PWD engineers (current and former) who oversaw the debacle of a project were named by Gyadi in his FIR.

Gyadi had earlier filed a complaint against Gammon India Pvt Ltd on 7 August, 2019, alleging that “more than one billion bill amounts” had been paid to the company but not a single kilometre of the road was properly constructed.

The road project is marred by accusations of fund misappropriation and corruption involving Rs 172 crore. However, 70 percent of the work is yet to be completed.

On 7 February, the East Kameng Social Welfare & Culture Organization (EKSWCO) had convened a meeting to discuss the road project.

During the meeting, it was learnt that Rs 31 crore had been misused from the agreement amount of Rs 172 crore by describing the work as “flood damage report works.” Only Rs 19.5 crore is remaining.

On 11 February, a team of the EKSWCO called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking his intervention in the Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road issue. The EKSWCO informed the chief minister that the road from Seppa to Chayang Tajo, whose construction began in 2008 with NEC fund (implemented by the PWD and executed by Gammon India Ltd) is yet to be completed despite revised funding from the NEC.