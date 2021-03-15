MHA cautions 4 NE states bordering Myanmar, says take action on influx as per law

NEW DELHI, 14 Mar: The union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has cautioned Arunachal and three other states bordering Myanmar against influx from the neighbouring country in view of the large-scale protests following a coup there, and asked them to take appropriate actions as per the law.

In a communication, the home ministry told the four states to guard against the influx of civilians and government officials from Myanmar and take all precautions to deal with any such situation, officials said. The other three states are Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland.

Arunachal shares a 520-km border with Myanmar while Nagaland shares a 215 km border with the country. Mizoram shares a 510-km-long porous border with Myanmar. The total length of the India-Myanmar border is 1,643 kms, which is unfenced and porous.

The four states were also told to take action as per the law if they find anyone entering India or trying to sneak into the country, they said.

The Mizoram government recently said 16 people from Myanmar crossed over to India, of which 11 have claimed that they were police personnel.

After the entry of Myanmarese nationals, authorities of that country had requested the Mizoram administration to send back eight policemen who crossed over to the northeastern state to take refuge, following last month’s military coup in the neighbouring country.

Mass demonstrations are being held in Myanmar against the declaration of a year-long emergency by the country’s armed forces.

India is not a signatory to the UN convention on refugees. (PTI)