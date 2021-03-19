Poshan Pakhwada launched in Khonsa

KHONSA, 18 Mar: Poshan Pakhwada (Nutrition Fortnight) was launched at the NBF Hall here in Tirap district by Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize on 16 March.

The DC urged all to adopt nutri-kitchens in their respective surroundings, and to use boiled water for drinking to avoid various water-borne diseases.

He informed that the government would be providing drinking water to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission, for which “the PHE&WS department is on duty 24/7.”

The DC asked the women & child development (WCD) department, the DMO, the child development project officer, WCD supervisors and anganwadi workers to create proper awareness about the Poshan Pakhwada, and to avail various schemes under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme to become self-reliant at the grassroots level.

He appealed to all the line departments to cooperate with the WCD department in spreading awareness on the importance of Poshan Pakhwada.

He later distributed seeds and saplings to anganwadi workers to mark the day.

DMO Dr N Lowang spoke on the importance of nutrition for a growing child. Dr Lowang also appealed to all the anganwadi workers, panchayat leaders and religious leaders to create awareness on the importance of getting the Covid-19 vaccination.

The DMO informed that people above the age of 60 years will require an Aadhar card to get registered and avail the Covishield vaccine free of cost at the general hospital in Khonsa.

Highlighting the importance of Poshan Pakhwada, WCD Deputy Director (DD) Hacham Bangsia informed that the Poshan Pakhwada is an extension of the Poshan Abhiyan.

“The aim of the Poshan Abhiyan is to reduce malnutrition, reduce stunting, reduce low baby birth, and prevent anaemia in pregnant women,” she said.

The DD also administered a pledge on Poshan Pakhwada.

CDPO W Matey informed that, after conducting a series of awareness meetings at the village level, the fortnight-long event will focus on addressing the nutritional challenges through food forestry and poshan panchayats.