Capacity bldg prog on social defence issues held

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: Panchayati Raj members and official functionaries from different parts of the state are participating in a three-day state level capacity building programme on ‘Social defence issues’, being conducted here by the State Institute of Social Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) in collaboration with the National institute Social Defence, New Delhi, from 18-20 March.

Addressing the inaugural function, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung urged the panchayat leaders and officials to be exemplary while dealing with social issues. He urged the panchayat leaders to not only focus on developmental schemes but also on skill development and social defence issues of their respective constituencies. He informed that the SIRD&PR has prepared a training calendar for 2021-22 “and will try to achieve the target not only to impart training to the elected panchayati raj leaders but also to other officers and officials concerned.”

During the programme, resource persons will apprise the participants of legal issues, social justice, NGOs, narcotics, crimes, drug abuse, old age, HIV/AIDS, trafficking, transgender, etc.

SIRD&PR Deputy Director Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma and Assistant Director Mihin Lali also spoke.