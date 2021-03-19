Lecture series held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 18 Mar: A lecture series on ‘Nation, icons and peace’ was organized by the International Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies (ICGPS) of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) history department in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Gandhi King Foundation (GKF) and the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at RGU on 18 March.

Addressing the participants, ICGPS convenor Prof SN Singh termed history a “continuous dialogue.” He recalled Mahatma Gandhi and other national icons and their contributions in making the present India.

Senior journalist Narendra Bhadauria spoke about Gandhi’s achievements and contributions towards India’s struggle for independence. He applauded the idea that most of the political parties in India today continue to appreciate and follow Gandhi’s ideology. In his lecture on Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Bhadauria said Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay “not only gave a new direction to society but also gave importance to human sociology.”

GKF secretary Prof Gollanpalli Prasad said that “to understand Gandhi’s life, one life is not enough.” He exhorted the participants to “cultivate Gandhian principles for a better self.”

“Gandhi and his ideas are there in our everyday life, and we should try to be the change we wish to see, as Gandhi had advised. Gandhi never organized people on cultural, religious or communal lines; he believed in the nationality of the Indians,” Prof Prasad said.

RGU Pro-VC Prof A Mitra said, “We should think about rural development, as it was emphasized by Gandhi. The idea of self-sufficiency and ‘Vocal for local’ are part of Gandhi’s ideas.”

The presidential address was delivered by RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, who stressed that “we need to follow and appreciate the ideas of Gandhi in making of the present world.” He said the people should not only read and discuss Gandhi’s ideologies but inculcate the principles in their day to day life.

As part of the three-day event, a painting competition was organized on the theme ‘Life of Gandhi’ at the government secondary school in the RGU campus. The winners of the competition are Ankush Paul (Class 10), Netro Biswakarma (Class 10) and Chate Marina (Class 10).