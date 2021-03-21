ACR condemns eviction by Assam forest officials in Dolung

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: The Arunachal Citizens Rights (ACR) has vehemently condemned the unprovoked eviction carried out recently by Assam forest officials, in connivance with Assam police personnel, in Dolung village in Taraso circle of Papum Pare district.

“The act of eviction has violated the Supreme Court judgment for maintaining status quo till the local commission report on Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute is disposed of,” the ACR said in a release.

It urged the state government as well as the MPs representing Arunachal to take up the matter with the Centre and pursue the Supreme Court for early disposal of the local commission report “in the interest of peaceful coexistence and end of justice once for all.”

Stating that Assam forest officials have committed enough inhuman acts against the innocent indigenous people of Arunachal in the past, the ACR appealed to them to refrain from such acts.

Recalling the age-old relationship of love and respect between the people of Assam and Arunachal, particularly the people living in the

boundary areas, the ACR said “the innocent people, particularly the youths of the state, may no longer remain silent spectators if Assam forest officials keep on committing such inhuman acts.”

It stated that if any consequence or law and order situation arises in the future, the Assam forest officials would have to bear the responsibility.

The ACR further said that the territories of Assam and Arunachal have been defined in Entries 2 and 24 of the first schedule of the constitution of India and the boundaries of Assam and Arunachal is 716 kms long, out of which only 396 kms have been demarcated on the ground.