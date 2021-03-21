Training prog on horticulture held

DOBAM, 20 Mar: A training programme on farming and cultivation of guava and other horticultural crops was organized by the forestry department of the NERIST at Dobam village in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

About 70 farmers attended the training programme.

Prof Binay Singh, Dr Padma Raj Gajural and research scholars Dr Soyala Kashung, Dipankar Gogoi, Pinaki Adhikari and Rimi Barman explained the cultivation process, management practices and nutritional values of various horticultural crops.

The plantation techniques of guava and other horticultural plants for commercial production were also demonstrated to the farmers by planting about 50 seedlings of Lalit and Shweta varieties of guava.

Additionally, about 100 seedlings of the medicinal herb long peeper and a few seedlings of winged prickly ash and jamun were distributed to the farmers.

Dr Gajurel highlighted the value of various forest resources of the region and called for their sustainable management. Banderdewa ZPM Biri Tamin and Dobam HGB Gichik Lalin encouraged the farmers to take up commercial farming.

The forestry department of the NERIST has been providing training to the local communities from time to time for sustainable management of forests and horticultural crops.