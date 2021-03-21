Skill trg in poultry rearing and mgmt imparted

METENGLIANG, 20 Mar: Fifteen unemployed rural youths participated in a six-day skill training in poultry rearing and management, conducted here by the Anjaw KVK from 15 March.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Dr Santosh Kumar presented a brief on the course to be covered under the training, while Metengliang CO James Dado stressed the need to develop skills of the farming community in the area of agriculture and livestock, especially poultry rearing.

“Poultry farming is a highly profitable enterprise,” he said, and encouraged the participants and the general public to adopt poultry as an alternative to illegal opium cultivation.

Dado also explained the benefits of skill training and obtaining certificates to get bank loans and avail of other schemes.

The training included theory and practical classes on backyard poultry, poultry breeds, nutrition, health and diagnosis, bio-safety measures, hygiene, and hatchery management of poultry farming.