Unidentified dead woman found in autorickshaw

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: The body of an unidentified woman, aged about 20 years, was found in a Tempo (autorickshaw) here in F Sector on Thursday morning.

As per police sources, the police received a call at around 6 am that a dead body had been found inside an autorickshaw parked on the way to Green Mount School. The police then rushed to the spot for a preliminary inquest.

The police informed that they have been trying to identify the woman but have been unable to reach her family.

Reportedly, her boyfriend and a friend who she visited occasionally could also not provide her full name or details of her family as they had known her only for a few days.

“We also managed to find her boyfriend because he was the last person she had called. They were both in separate locations at the time and he was called to help us identify her. At the moment, we only have her first name, Manisha. Her boyfriend has claimed that she indulged in drug usage,” the sources informed, adding that there are no signs of foul play and the postmortem report is awaited.

The body of the girl is being kept for identification at the RKM Hospital morgue.

As per protocol, unidentified bodies are usually kept at the mortuary for 72 hours. However, since no one has come to claim the body, it will likely be disposed of under the supervision of the magistrate by Sunday.