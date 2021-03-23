Apiculture projects will greatly benefit state’s people: Misra

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra on Monday interacted with officers of the textile & handicrafts department and suggested that promoting apiculture projects in the state would greatly benefit the people.

“With large evergreen forest cover, Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become the honey producing hub of the region. Apiculture projects in the state will be highly beneficial to the people and will generate employment for the youths,” she said.

Stating that beekeeping is a low-cost and maintenance-free venture, she suggested to womenfolk to take it up as a means of income generation.

She further suggested to the officers to encourage local youths to avail the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) for beekeeping from the Khadi & Village Industries. She also recommended imparting training to interested youths on innovative ideas to make the traditional handloom and handicraft items more marketable through the SFURTI.

Misra proposed promoting sericulture, particularly ‘ahimsa silk’, in the preparation of which the insect neither suffers nor dies for making the silk. “Unlike other silk harvestings which require the silkworms to be killed in their cocoon stage, ahimsa silk is a method of nonviolent silk harvesting as it allows the completion of the metamorphosis of the silkworm to its moth stage. The local eri silk production of Arunachal Pradesh follows this method,” she added.

Earlier, Assistant Agriculture Director (Sericulture) Opung Jamoh Dai and Textile & Handicrafts Assistant Director Onam Pertin briefed Misra on the Arunachalee loin loom production. (Raj Bhavan)