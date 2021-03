TAWSO, 23 Mar: The All Nabam Family Welfare Society of Tawso village in Pakke-Kessang district has imposed restriction on the use of their ancestral land, from Birisow to Langmay, by outsiders.

The society said it took the decision in order to preserve the flora and fauna and prevent deforestation and tree-felling for commercial purposes in their village area.

The society has informed the Pakke-Kessang deputy commissioner of its decision.