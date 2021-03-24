New village inaugurated

KAKOI, 23 Mar: Kimin ZPM Bamang Yayu on Tuesday inaugurated a newly established village, Gomgo, bifurcated from Kakoi-II village. The village has a population of 117 with 16 families and nine houses.

Yayu urged the villagers to avoid destroying the flora and fauna to check global warming. She also appealed to the villagers to avoid hunting and to avail the benefits of the flagship programmes of the central and state governments.

Kakoi PI Nabam Rokpu, HGB Tarak Pimi, GB Bake Tada, Nabam Tana, GPC Kipa Tayung, present and former PRI leaders, village elders and villagers and BJP leaders from Kimin and Kakoi circles, among others, were present on the occasion.