Governor participates in Shaheed Divas event

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday participated in a Shaheed Divas event at Dorjee Khandu Hall in the state legislative assembly here to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The occasion was commemorated by organizing a blood donation camp.

The governor urged the people, particularly the youths of Arunachal, to be inspired by Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and work for the unity and homogeneity of the society, the state and the nation. He exhorted the youths to “reinforce the good traditional values and bring about positive and sustainable changes in the society for a better and stronger nation.”

Mishra commended the National Blood Transfusion Council, the State Blood Transfusion Council, the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), the Indian Red Cross Society and the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organization for organizing the voluntary blood donation on the occasion of Shaheed Divas. He appealed to all able-bodied persons to donate blood.

Health Minister Alo Libang, Health Secretary P Parthiban, Health Services Director Dr M Lego, APSACS project director Dr Riken Rina, and Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organization chairman Ramesh Jeke also participated in the programme.

A large number of donors, including paramilitary personnel, members of the NSS and the NCC from various colleges, members of social organizations and individuals donated blood. (Raj Bhavan)