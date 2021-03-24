Three cops sacked for involvement in drug trafficking: DGP

BANDERDEWA, 23 Mar: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Upadhyaya has informed that the state police have terminated the jobs of three police officials for their involvement in supplying of drugs.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, the DGP said the three police personnel were not drug addicts but were found to be involved in supplying of illegal drugs.

The DGP also said that the SPs have worked out a plan to provide an opportunity to the drug addicts in the force to go for rehabilitation.

“We are encouraging addicts within the police community to come forward and seek professional help. The opportunity to go to rehab centre is an attempt to help them,” said the DGP.

On the issue of supplying of poor quality materials to police personnel, Upadhyaya said action would be initiated against anyone found doing wrong things.

“But police officials should use proper channels to lodge complaints before going public on social media. This kind of indiscipline in the force will not be accepted,” he said.

The DGP further informed that attempt to rescue the two officials of Oil India who were abducted from Changlang district by the ULFA (I) is still going on.

“We have tried our best to rescue them and a comprehensive exercise was launched in this regard. But somehow we could not track them. All channels are being used to release them,” he said.

On the issue of the controversy over casual leave (CL) for police personnel, the DGP said the state police have proposed to the state government to restore the old system and the government would take the final decision.

Recently, it was alleged that the period of CL for police personnel has been reduced.