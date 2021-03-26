CDPO’s demise mourned

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Child Development Project Officers Welfare Association (APCDPOWA) has expressed shock and grief over the sudden and untimely demise of Kalaktang CDPO Sang Lhamu Sona, who breathed her last on 24 March at the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata.

The APCDPOWA expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Born on 26 January, 1975, Sona had joined service as CDPO in Mechuka in August 1996. “She was a sincere and dedicated officer and served the department for 24 years, which the organization shall always remember,” the APCDPOWA stated in a condolence message.

Sona is survived by her husband and three children.