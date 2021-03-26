BJPMM meeting held in Bomdila

BOMDILA, 25 Mar: The state executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha (BJPMM) was held here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge along with state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak, state BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom, Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju, Kalaktang MLA DW Kharma, APKVIB Chairman Dominic Tadar, APBB Chairman Tayek Goi, IT&C chairman Doni Nich, BJPMM president Pema Ngwang, BJPMM vice president Datik Ratan and BJPMM general secretary Goken Bam attended the meeting.

Wahge advised the party workers to maintain discipline. “Our motto is not to gain power but to make changes and revolution in our state. Today our party is in power, but it doesn’t mean that we should forget our responsibilities. We are all here for the betterment of the state,” he said.

The BJPMM president extended gratitude to his team members “for their cooperation and hard work for the party.”