Rikzung competition organized

RAMA CAMP, 25 Mar: A Rikzung (old folksongs of the Monpa community) competition was organized here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The competition was aimed at keeping the age-old songs alive.

West Kameng Indigenous People’s Society advisor Rinchin Dondup, who along with 108 Mane chairman Karma Tsering attended the event, appealed to the villagers to preserve their age-old culture and tradition and teach their children their own dialects, “so that they can follow our old age rich culture and tradition.”

Dondup also appealed to the villagers to surrender their airguns to the administrative office concerned.

Seven singers participated in the competition: Phurpa Dema, Kemu, Nim Bhuti, Khandu, Mindu, Phurpa and Dorjee Dema.

Phurpa Dema was declared the winner of the competition.