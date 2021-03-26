Trg in mushroom farming imparted

TAKILALUNG, 25 Mar: Thirty farmers benefitted from a training programme on integrated mushroom farming, organized by the East Siang KVK at Takilalung village on 24 March, in collaboration with the multi-technology testing centre and vocational training centre of Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry.

Professor Dr Gireesh Chand spoke on the cultivation technology of different mushrooms like oyster, milky, shittake and button mushrooms. He also acquainted the farmers to the nutritional and medicinal use of mushrooms in diet.

Assistant Professor Dr Senpon Ngomle dwelt on the problems faced by mushroom growers. He also spoke on the care and management strategies to be followed during mushroom cultivation.