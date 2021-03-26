Trg on IDSP and IHIP held

YUPIA, 25 Mar: A two-day district level training on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) was conducted here by the Papum Pare district surveillance unit from 24 to 25 March for medical officers and paramedical staffers from various health facilities of the district.

On day one, 23 health and wellness officers and ANMs were trained on S-Form and event alert form, followed by hands-on training. Fourteen laptops were distributed to the trainees.

On the second day, 47 medical officers, laboratory technicians and pharmacists were trained on P-Form, L-Form and event alert form, followed by hands-on training.

Epidemiologist Ili Angu and DDM Punyo Sambio were the resource persons of the training.

The IDSP-IHIP will be launched nationwide on 1 April. (DIPRO)