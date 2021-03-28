Khandu travels to remote Vijaynagar, promises road by March 2022

MIAO, 27 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday became the first CM to reach Vijaynagar, the last administrative headquarters near the Myanmar border in Changlang district, travelling 157 kms from here on road.

He began his journey on 25 March in a vehicle and trekked the part of the road that is yet to be made motorable. The CM was accompanied by UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and various other dignitaries. The journey took two days to complete, with the CM and his entourage spending a night at Gandhigram (137 km) for onward journey to Vijaynagar the next day.

Attending public meetings at Gandhigram and Vijaynagar, the CM said he undertook the journey from Miao to Vijaynagar to personally inspect the condition of the road and to ensure that the construction to make it motorable is completed by March 2022. He said the accompanying officials from the RWD will submit a complete report on the status of the road, following the inspection.

Khandu said that, since the road falls in the Namdapha National Park area, the entire stretch of the road cannot be blacktopped, “but will be done wherever possible.”

He said once the road reaches Vijaynagar, all forms of development would accompany it, bringing improved livelihoods. He said since the road, being constructed by the RWD, requires to be well-maintained after its completion, the task will be handed over to the Border Roads Organization.

Stating that the Namdapha region is a biodiversity hotspot, the CM said that improved road condition would give a big boost to tourism in the area. He appealed to the local Yobin community to enforce a ban on hunting, so that the region’s pristine biodiversity is preserved. He suggested that the Yobin Welfare Society impose fine on anyone found hunting.

Speaking on the violence that had gripped Vijaynagar in December 2020, the CM said that anyone violating the law and order will be punished. “In a democracy, one has the right to protest, but if one violates the law, it will take its own course. Anyone committing a crime, whether it be a CM, any high officials or individual, all are punishable by the law,” he said.

He requested the people to ensure peaceful coexistence, and to always uphold law and order.

The CM assured the locals that “the government is ready to fund for infrastructure, manpower and other facilities with regard to health and education.” He promised a new infrastructure for the government middle school in Gandhigram.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated a helipad and visited the government middle school in Gandhigram. He also gave away three Thar jeeps for the Vijaynagar administration, police and the Assam Rifles company posted here from the CM’s carcade. (CM’s PR Cell)