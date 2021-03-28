Training prog on integrated dairy development held

BOMNA, 27 Mar: The Anjaw KVK organized a six-day training programme for rural youths on ‘integrated dairy development’ at Bomna village under the Sub-mission on Agriculture Extension of the National Mission on Agriculture Extension & Technology from 22-27 March.

The programme was aimed at imparting skill-based training to 15 rural youths of Anjaw district, the KVK informed in a release.

Addressing the valedictory function, Chaglongam ZPM Mailo Tega said that “dairy is an important source of income, especially for women in plain region.” However, she said, “Mithun, also known as ‘cattle of the mountain’, is an important bovine species of Anjaw and of Arunachal Pradesh and plays an important role in the socioeconomic and cultural life of the local tribes, and therefore has tremendous scope and opportunity for commercial uses.”

She also spoke about the declining population and interest in mithun rearing “due to free-range condition” and encouraged the participants to start “semi-intensive rearing of cattle as well as mithun for income generation and self-employment and to make Anjaw self-dependent on milk production.”

Metengliang GPC Dakhinlu Chiba stressed on organizing more such programmes in other areas of the district, while KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Santosh Kumar briefed about the programme and the course covered under the training.

The training featured theory and practical classes on “scientific housing in hill condition with locally available resource, feeding of different category and stage of dairy animals, local feeds, concentrate formulation with local available ingredients, breeding practices and reproduction in bovine species, prevalent disease, parasites and its management, value addition of milk and demonstration on making high energy lick mineral block,” the KVK said.

Course coordinator Naveen Khoisnam explained the benefits of skill training and obtaining certificates to get bank loans and benefits of other dairy development schemes.