Skill trg on vermicomposting underway

METENGLIANG, 27 Mar: A 25-day training programme on ‘vermicompost producer’, sponsored by the Agricultural Skill Council of India (ASCI) under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vigyan Yojana (PMKVY) was launched by the Anjaw KVK in Metengliang on Saturday.

Thirty-four farmers, farmwomen and unemployed rural youths are participating in it.

Addressing the inaugural function, KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Santosh Kumar spoke about the “opportunity which can be availed through skill training” and urged the participants to “grasp the benefit of skill development for self-sustenance.”

Agronomy scientist Khoisnam Naveen briefed the gathering on the ASCI, the PMKVY, importance of vermicompost, the role of vermicompost producers, etc.

Chaglongam ZPM Mailu Tega encouraged the participants to be sincere in their efforts during the practical classes, “so as to develop a sound skill of vermicompost production and develop their own enterprises.”

Metengliang GPC Dankhilu Chiba spoke on the importance of vermicompost in organic agriculture and spice crops.