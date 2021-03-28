Trg in scientific livestock development imparted

NAMSAI, 27 Mar: A total of 103 farmers participated in a two-day training programme on ‘scientific livestock development’, organized here by Kalyani (WB)-based National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, from 26 to 27 March.

During the training, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal explained how to improve rural livelihood through pig, goat and dairy farming in the district.

NDRI Principal Dr MK Ghosh discussed the “development of livestock animal for long term.” He also spoke about success stories of livestock farmers in the Northeast.

NDRI principal scientist Dr Ajoy Mandal explained the importance of scientific management of livestock. He also explained the importance of deworming, vaccination, and preventive and control measures against swine fever and other seasonal diseases.

NDRI principal scientist Dr Dilip Kumar Mandal dwelt on scientific pig farming and spoke about housing, general management of pigs, breeding and nutrition.

Eighty-one piglets, 1,000 poultry and 1,000 ducklings were distributed to the participants, along with veterinary medicines and minerals mixture.