LDV DC unhappy with Covid-19 vaccination status

ROING, 30 Mar: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) Deputy Commissioner KN Damo has expressed disappointment over the Covid-19 vaccination status of the district and said more publicity is required to be created at the grassroots level to sensitize the public.

Addressing a review meeting of the district task force committee on routine immunization, Covid-19 vaccination, National Deworming Day (NDD) and Intensive Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) here on Tuesday, the DC emphasized on “fixing responsibility on the administrative officers, PRI members and CBOs concerned for achieving the target.”

A coordination meeting with all the HoDs, PRI members and CBOs will be held shortly “to gear up the vaccination turn up in the district,” the DC said.

DRCHO Dr Raju Mena presented an overview of the NDD and the IDCF. He informed that ASHAs and anganwadi workers will be mobilized

to carry out house-to-house visit for implementation of the NDD and the IDCF programmes.

The status of immunization, AEFI, Covid-19 vaccination and Co-WIN 2.0 was reviewed during the meeting. (DIPRO)