Chairman urges workers to get registered with APB&OCWWB

BASAR, 30 Mar: Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, who is also the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), appealed to workers to get registered with the board in order to avail various schemes and welfare programmes.

He was speaking during an awareness meeting and medical camp organized by the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union’s women’s wing and the APB&OCWWB at the town club here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

Dukam informed that most workers and labourers have been unable to avail the benefits of various schemes launched by the board due to the absence of officials in the district. He announced that a registering officer along with supporting staff will soon be posted in the district to help out the labourers.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the workers, Dukam assured to have

a labour shed and a labour office constructed “in due course of time.”

Basar MLA Gokar Basar, who was also present, lauded the initiative of the labour board and said that it would go a long way in supporting and helping the worker community. He emphasized that the worker community, irrespective of organization, should work for the development of the area, the state and the country.

Later, Leparada DC Duli Kamduk gave away beneficiaries’ kits to the registered workers.