Protest against 763 RCC & Kumaon Regiment for assaulting GB, local leaders

LHOU, 30 Mar: Locals, students and members of NGOs staged a massive protest rally against the 763 RCC of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and the Kumaon Regiment in Lhou village in Tawang district on Monday.

The protest comes after officials of the 763 RCC and army jawans of the Kumaon Regiment allegedly manhandled the goan burah of Lhou and other senior leaders.

The protestors paraded through Lhou village to the headquarters of the 763 RCC, demanding “justice for the victims” and calling for “termination and stringent

disciplinary action against 763 Commandant Pradip Kumar and other defaulters.”

An effigy of the commandant was also burnt outside the gates of the headquarters.

“The senior leaders had reached the road construction company headquarters for a meeting with the commandant regarding a land that the BRO wanted to procure on lease,” according to advocate Sangey Tsering, a resident of Lhou village, who also joined the protest.

The village headman and his team were stopped at the main gate and denied entry into the compound. “The sentry did not permit us, even though we informed him about our scheduled meeting with his commandant, and began using unparliamentary words,” former Tawang ZPC Jambey Tsering, who had also accompanied the GB, informed Mon Tawang Vigilance.

“When we reiterated on being treated to foul language and uncultured behaviour of the 763 RCC staffs, they turned violent and manhandled us, hitting the gaon burah with the butt of his gun and injuring him grievously. They also went physical with us and cocked their guns and fetched a pipe to harm us,” he further informed.

The severely injured village headman was instantly hospitalized and the villagers registered a criminal case against the 763 RCC.

The villagers informed that the 763 RCC has been illegally set up on land which is a disputed area between Khrimu and Lhou villages. “Former Tawang DC Kapa Kholie had circulated an order to shun all quarrying in the region, but the RCC paid no heed to it and has continued illegal quarrying of sand, boulders and gravels,” advocate Tsering informed.

The villagers have demanded immediate evacuation of the area and a public apology from the commandant and his erring personnel with 15 days, and warned of staging an “undemocratic movement” after the expiry of the stipulated time. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)