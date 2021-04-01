Siang United Sporting Club emerge champion in East Siang District Women’s Football League

PASIGHAT, 31 Mar: Siang United Sporting Club (SUSC) emerged champion in the East Siang District Women’s Football League 2021-22, beating Tezu Town Club in a tie-breaker in the final played at the Doying Gumin Football Training Centre playground here on Tuesday.

The award for the player of the league went to Bagenlu Kathak of Tezu Town Club, while Tina Apum of SUSC became the highest scorer. Atimang Panyang of SUSC was adjudged as the best goalkeeper.

Besides the two finalists, four other teams-Pasighat Football Club, Sanggo Football Club, Doying Gumin College and DTFC-participated in the league.

The tournament was organized by the Doying Gumin Football Training Centre in collaboration with the Adi Bane Kebang Women Wing, East Siang with the theme, ‘Women empowerment, dare to shine.’

The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Kaling Moyong, ZPC Olen Rome and PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang.