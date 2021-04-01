Training on commercial fish farming organized

AALO, 31 Mar: A two-day training programme on commercial fish farming was conducted for the fish farmers of Liromoba, Yomcha, Darak and Yomcha circles at Kamba in West Siang district on 29 and 30 March.

The training mainly focused on theoretical aspects of fish farming, breeding and feeding procedures and demonstration of fish seeds.

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, who inaugurated the training, advised the farmers to start fish farming for self sustainability.

DFDO Kenbom Chisi highlighted the breeding techniques, procedure of prepared organic food feeding and plankton growth.

Bikul Goswami, a fish biologist from Assam was the resource person.

Sponsored by MLA Karbak and supervised by the fisheries department, the training was organized under the initiative of fish farmers Taji Tajom and Gamto Kamki. (DIPRO)