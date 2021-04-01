2nd Intl Tea Masters’ Meet held

Mirem Tea of Arunachal recommended for export

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

OYAN, 31 Mar: The second International Tea Masters’ Meet was conducted at the Donyi Polo Tea Estate here in East Siang district on Wednesday with the objective of introducing consumers to the different tastes and qualities of teas from the state.

During the international meet, samples of various specialty teas made by Arunachali farmers, such as elaichi tea, yellow tea, red tea, green tea, black tea and other brands were displayed for testing in presence of tea planters, researchers, small growers and tea experts.

Attending the meet, tea taster from Guwahati, Parag Hatibaruah conducted quality tests of more than 40 brands made by local tea farmers, out of which he recommended ‘Mirem Tea’, a red-tea brand for export through the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre.

“Tea made with special quality in the state are getting good demand in the international market,” he said and added that the Donyi Polo Tea Estate run under Siang Tea Industries Ltd has been supplying various specialty tea products every year, which are exported to different countries.

Tea trader Vikas Jain, who was along with Hatibaruah, informed that Guwahati Tea Auction Centre is conducting export trading of numerous specialty tea brands supplied from Arunachal.

“It also deals with tea brands developed in Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland which fall under ‘Tribal Tea of North East’ category,” he said.

Besides the tea experts, tea planters from different parts of Arunachal and Assam, students from Jorhat-based Assam Agriculture University, small tea growers of Siang region and managerial staff of tea estates participated in the meet and shared their experiences.

The organizers informed that they are all set to organize a ‘tea festival’ this year with special focus on the decade-long relation between India and Japan on tea-research activities.