DC launches IHIP for Tawang

TAWANG, 1 Apr: Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok launched the integrated health information platform (IHIP) for Tawang district at KDS District Hospital here on Thursday.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Sangey Thinley said that “the IHIP is going to be a game changer in disease surveillance system of the district, especially of communicable and infectious diseases like Covid-19.”

The IHIP is based on near real-time data reporting of all the diseases and deaths through an online portal with geospatial/geotagging of all the sick persons/deaths in villages.

Earlier, all the specialists, medical officers, HWOs, ANMs, lab technicians, pharmacists and other health workers of the entire district were trained at KDS District Hospital for the launch of the IHIP. (DIPRO)