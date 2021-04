AALO, 1 Apr: West Siang DC Moki Loyi inaugurated the traditional food exhibition stall and a cultural competition as part of the Mopin festival celebration here on 31 March.

“Our age-old culture and festival should not only be an occasion to rejoice but promote oneness and unity among our people,” the DC said. He also appealed to one and all to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Celebration committee secretary Jumge Ete also spoke. (DIPRO)