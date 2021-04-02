Govt has lifted cheque halt order, says AACWA

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: The state government has lifted its cheque halt order, informed the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare (AACWA) on Thursday.

This comes after an AACWA team, led by its president Nabam Akin Hina called on Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the finance minister, at his office chamber at the civil secretariat to discuss the association’s demands.

Saying that the clearance of cheques will benefit all contractors of the state, the AACWA expressed appreciation for Mein and his team in the finance department, including Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan and Secretary Y Ringu, for timely lifting of the order.

“The DCM also briefed about the reasons for temporarily halting the government cheques, including lack of sufficient collection of revenue and external funding sources,” Hina informed in a press release.

Regarding non-plan, the AACWA said that the DCM explained that “most developments under social sectors, police, governor house, conduct of exams in all departments are used through non-plan head.”

The AACWA suggested that the state government exercise revenue generation by coal mining in Changlang district while following all legal procedure.