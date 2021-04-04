Winter Cup football tourney starts in Miao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 3 Apr: The first ever Winter Cup Football Tournament started at the general ground here in Changlang district on Saturday. The tournament is being organized by the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, the youth wing of the United Miao Mission.

Twenty-five teams from different parts of eastern Arunachal and Tinsukia district of Assam are participating in the 20-day knockout championship. The final will be played on 23 April.

The winner team will fetch a cash prize of Rs 60,000 along with the trophy, while the runner-up will take home Rs 30,000. The ‘best discipline team’ and the best emerging player of the tourney will be awarded cash prize of Rs 10,000 each, while Rs 5,000 each will be awarded to the best goalkeeper, the highest scorer and the best player.

Addressing the players, organizers and football lovers, Changlang ZPC Jowkhong Singpho urged the players to exhibit sportsmen’s spirit by abiding by the rules and regulations of the game. He expressed hope that the tourney would attract more spectators “through fair games and worthy management.”

In the opening match, UMFC comfortably defeated Namphuk FC by 7-0 goals.