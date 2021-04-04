Sona flags off quad biking, kayaking

MECHUKA, 3 Apr: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Saturday flagged off a fleet of five ATV quad bikes and three kayaks from the Adventure Park in Chupala near here in Shi-Yomi district.

With this, adventure enthusiasts can now enjoy quad biking and kayaking anytime throughout the year, apart from paragliding, which is already operational. A nearly 1 km long zip line will also be started within a few days.

The speaker commended Bengia Seeker, who is managing the park, and his team for the initiatives. He expressed happiness over the introduction of various adventure activities in the park and exuded hope that it would attract visitors, particularly adventure enthusiasts, and also provide employment opportunities to the local youths.

Sona suggested to the park’s keepers not to compromise with safety measures, and asked them to impart proper training to the facilitators of adventure activities.

Later, the speaker along with Shi-Yomi SP Gothombu Dajangju and Mechukha CO Honjon Perme and others took a ride from Chupala to Mechuka town on quad bikes, and also tried their hand at kayaking on the Yargyap Chu river.