Double-lane Papum bridge to be completed by May

TARASSO, 5 Apr: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara on Monday visited the ongoing double-lane bridge construction site over the Papum River under Papum Pare district.

The bridge once completed will serve as the lifeline for the people of Tarasso circle who mostly remain cut off after the onset of the monsoon season.

Talking to the press, Hali said that “the PWD and contractor have assured to complete the bridge by the month of May. It will be a momentous achievement for the people of Tarasso once the bridge is ready”.

The MLA also announced that he would concentrate on improving road connectivity in his constituency.

“Three bridges are coming up in between Balijan and Hollongi and these bridges will be ready by next year. The construction of Rakap (Jote) to Balijan road work has started and I am also planning to work on the improvement of Balijan to Ramghat road,” said Hali.

The MLA further shared that he and Pakke Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge have written to the state government to construct a road from Sangdupota in Papum Pare district to Lemmi in Pakke Kessang district.

“Chief Minister Pema Khandu is very supportive of development project, especially road construction. I am hopeful that all the road projects that we have submitted to the state government will be approved,” said Hali.

PWD Doimukh Division Executive Engineer Byabang Tuggu informed that the bridge over Papum River is “a double lane bridge with a total length of 120 metre and 7 metre width. It is three-spun and will have steel girder with RCC decking.”

The bridge has been funded by NABARD at a total cost of Rs 15 crore.