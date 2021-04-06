NHIDCL has assured completion of Akajan-Likabali-Bame road: CM

BASAR, 5 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who travelled by road from Pasighat to Basar to get first-hand experience of the road has said that the NHIDCL has assured to complete Package-2 of the road within two years.

Addressing people of Basar on the occasion of Mopin, the chief minister informed that the problem on the Akajan-Likabali-Bame stretch is of Package 2, which is about 33 kms after Likabali.

“This stretch is under NHIDCL. I spoke to its general manager this morning. He too is personally touring the stretch right now,” he said.

He further revealed that the first contractor that took the job could not finish it and therefore NHIDCL had to retender it. The second contractor, which had bided for less than about 28 percent, too failed to complete the project.

“Now NHIDCL has again floated the tender and they have assured to complete the package within two years,” he said assuring to take up the issue with the highest authorities.

Reiterating that road connectivity is a major priority of the government, Khandu said he has promised to take roads to Tali in Kra Daadi district and Vijaynagar in Changlang district and that he is committed to fulfilling it.

Mopin Festival was also celebrated in Khonsa, the headquarters of Tirap district, with great enthusiasm.

Attending the festival, Tirap DC Taro Mize wished the people of Galo community for bumper harvest and prosperity.

Tirap DDSE Hortum Loyi highlighted the Mopin mythology while Mopin Gidi Celebration Committee, Khonsa president D Basar briefed on the significance of celebration of the festival. (CM’s PR Cell/ DIPRO)