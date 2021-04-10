3 bodies with deep cut marks found in Tissa

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The bodies of three persons were found near the Tissa river’s bank in Longding district on Thursday evening.

Longding SP Vikram HM Meena informed that the deceased have been identified as Bakta Bahadur Rai, Kumar Pradhan and Khamnai Wangpan.

Rai and Pradhan were identified as labourers in agriculture fields, while Khamnai Wangpan was a watchman at a nearby factory.

“They were found dead with deep cut injury on the neck, probably by some sharp object.

The reason and circumstances under which the incident took place is still being ascertained,” said the SP.

A case of murder (u/s 302 IPC) has been registered and investigation has been launched.

“The inquest and postmortem proceedings have been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to the relatives for performing the last rites,” the SP added.

Further investigation is underway, he said.