Awareness prog on disaster mgmt held

DIRANG, 9 Apr: The district administration and the district disaster management authority of West Kameng organized an awareness programme on disaster management, in collaboration with the SSB, the ITBP and the fire service department, at the SSB ground here on Friday.

Mock exercises and demonstrations of precautionary measures during various disasters were presented by the team of the SSB, the ITBP and the fire service.

ADC JT Obi urged the participants to be attentive during the programme and try to acquire knowledge on safety tips vis-à-vis various hazards.

“The awareness campaigns will only succeed when we further disseminate the acquired information to others,” he added.

West Kameng ZPC Rinchin Jomba Marakpa informed the participants that “Arunachal Pradesh comes under most vulnerable group of earthquake Zone-V, which is highly prone to natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, cyclones, etc, and every year, particularly Dirang township is severely affected by various natural calamities.”

“Although natural calamities are a part of natural phenomenon, its effects can be controlled with proper planning,” she added.

The district disaster management officer in-charge highlighted various prevention and safety tips, and the dos and don’ts during different disaster scenarios.

The programme was attended by administrative officers, HoDs, PRI leaders, members of the Dirang Employment Welfare Society, the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, the SSB, the ITBP, the business community and the public of Dirang town. (DIPRO)