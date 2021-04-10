ICR admin appeals to citizens to get vaccinated during ‘Vaccination Utsav’

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration has made a public appeal for people aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated at the nearest centres as part of the ‘Vaccination Utsav’ from 11 to 14 April.

The vaccination utsav will be carried out at TRIHMS in Naharlagun, the RKM Hospital, the Itafort UPHC and the Chimpu PHC in Itanagar, and the UPHC in Karsingsa.

The beneficiaries will continue to get vaccines at said centres upto 30 April (including all working and non-working days) from 9 am to 4 pm.

ICR DC Komkar Dulom advised the public to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,

such as wearing a mask in all public places, maintaining social distance and handwashing with soap or sanitizer.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who do not wear facemasks, as per the standing order of the government.