Lokayukta chairperson, gov discuss eradication of corrupt practices

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Chairperson PK Saikia called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday and discussed eradication of corrupt practices in governance and official procedures.

The governor emphasized that “every public servant must work in absolute transparency, accountability, and with responsibilities.” He said that, as an open and independent public office with far-reaching powers of investigation, the lokayukta must exercise its authority to ensure its mandate of corruption-free governance.

“Lackadaisical administrative approach, red-tapism, immoral professional practices and corruption in governance must be probed and checked by the lokayukta,” he said.

Mishra also spoke about protection of whistleblowers, auditing of every sector, and expediting investigations. “The lokpal and the lokayukta are important institutions in the country, and their efficiency must become visible by the effective implementation of its charter of duty,” he said.

Saikia shared his views on the future course of action.

State lokayukta member Yeshi Tsering was also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)